‘It breaks my heart:’ Jewish leaders in Savannah feeling impact of Hamas attacks on Israel

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Local Jewish leaders say even though this is happening thousands of miles away several families locally are feeling the impacts.

“Seeing the pictures and videos that have been surfacing throughout the internet, it’s just absolutely shocking,” Rabbi Zalman Refson said.

That’s how Rabbi Zalman Refson describes the aftermath of an attack in Israel from the militant group Hamas.

Hundreds killed in Israel including 11 Americans, according to U-S officials.

“My mother-in-law is actually visiting relatives in Israel right now and she’s been spending the past few days hunkered down in a bomb shelter because of the rockets that have been fired throughout Israel,” Refson said.

In Savannah Refson says security has been stepped up around Jewish places of worship.

The conflict also impacting leaders at a state level.

Georgia Insurance and Fire Safety Commissioner John King in Savannah Monday speaking on his time in the state’s international law enforcement exchange program.

In the past that program has sent Georgia law enforcement leaders to Israel for training with police there.

“There was a police station that I spent time in in Israel, in Sderot, where the police officers were lined up and murdered by the Hamas terrorists,” John King said.

“It breaks my heart. No police force is ever equipped to deal with that kind of violence and that kind of carnage.”

Despite the ongoing conflict Rabbi Zalman says locally there has been an outpouring of support for those impacted.

“There’s obviously fear and there is dread, but the spirit of the Jewish people, the spirit of the people of Israel will never be broken.”

Several Jewish organizations and the City of Savannah announced a rally in solidarity planned for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the civic center on Oglethorpe Ave.

Elected and religious leaders are set to speak.

A prayer vigil is also expected to take place.

