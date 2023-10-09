Jamie Ertle’s Monday WX Forecast 10-09-23

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some welcomed rain is on the way this week, but let’s enjoy these early November like temperatures! We bottomed out at 46° this morning and that’s the coldest it’s been since March 30th. Looks like Sylvania got down to 39°! Mostly clear skies remain through the day and evening with 68° 7pm sunset.

Another chilly start for Tuesday: 51° in Savannah, 55° at the beaches and 48° inland and warming to about 80° in the afternoon. Clouds increase from the southwest in the afternoon as well.

Wednesday will be a bit of a transition day for us. Daybreak 54° and we should remain dry through lunchtime; however, Low pressure in the northern Gulf of Mexico will moving in our direction. Models still do not agree on how much rain we’ll get, but I’m airing on the side of wet overnight through Thursday morning. Showers should begin south of the Altamaha in the afternoon, with the highest rain chances south of I-16. With cloud coverage, highs will be in the upper 70s. The main shower activity will be in the evening and overnight. We could pick up an inch of rain while most of us are sleeping.

Thursday: Cloudy, damp, and on the coolish side. Plan on a wet morning commute with low 60s. The Low pressure will be moving offshore in the morning. Showers are expected to taper off by early afternoon; but that could change. High temperatures in the middle 70s.

A second in a series of disturbances should impact our region on Friday, followed by a cold front moving from west to east on Saturday.

Saturday is the Annular Eclipse. We will not be under the total eclipse; however, will be close to 50%. Maximum coverage will be at 1:20pm for the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Timing of the front will play a huge factor if it’s a bust for us. Get your viewing glasses ready anyway.

Stay Safe!

~JErtle

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.