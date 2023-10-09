Sky Cams
‘Outward Bound’ art exhibit at the Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum

By Kyle Jordan
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Port of Savannah is the nation’s fastest growing port.

A new art exhibit opening this week captures it as well.

WTOC’s Kyle Jordan boarded a boat docked along River Street to highlight a new exhibit opening at the Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum and how the museum tells the story of Savannah’s history.

244th annual Battlefield Memorial March honors those in Battle of Savannah
