Pedestrian hit by car on GA-21 in Port Wentworth

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Port Wentworth Sunday.

According to the Port Wentworth Police Department, they responded to GA Highway 21 and Market Boulevard before 8 p.m. for a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Georgia State Patrol also responded to the scene and is leading the investigation.

