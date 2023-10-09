Pedestrian hit by car on GA-21 in Port Wentworth
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Port Wentworth Sunday.
According to the Port Wentworth Police Department, they responded to GA Highway 21 and Market Boulevard before 8 p.m. for a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash.
The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The Georgia State Patrol also responded to the scene and is leading the investigation.
