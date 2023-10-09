Proud to Be a Farmer: Mose Mock

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WTOC) - In Springfield, a little ways down Mock Road, you’ll find Mock Farms.

“It’s named after my granddaddy and the road is named after my granddaddy,” said Mose Mock.

For nearly his entire life, this is where you could find Mose.

“I have cattle since I was in middle school and I’m now 68, so you can figure that.”

He always imagined this is exactly where he’d end up, “that’s all I wanted to do was farm.”

And after a brief venture into teaching Ag, “I did that for 30 years and it’s been a blessing. I got so many friends and students I call friends, they’re like my own children,” Mose said.

But when he retired from teaching and went full-time into farming, he picked up right where he left off.

“When I retired, we probably doubled our business. We’d always been doing the hay and cattle but since I retired, we probably doubled it.”

Moving forward by doing things a little backwards.

“We’re one of the old timey operations, people can come and actually get their hay. They can roll it into their truck, and we just got a money box. Like the old days where you put a quarter in and get a pack of crackers,” Mose said.

Bailing the hay and trusting their customers.

“We call it the honor system.”

As for the cattle, Red Angus, for that too, Mose is going back to the basics.

“We’re breeding the cattle where they can do what God put them here to do and that’s eat grass and don’t need all the grain.”

A seemingly simple approach that only a tried-and-true farmer like Mose would know how to pull off.

And while he certainly has a lot to be proud of, as you might gather by now, it’s the simple things that make him truly Proud to Be a Farmer.

“My sense of pride or accomplishment is knowing that today we got these cattle worked or today we put up 500 bails of hay, or 10 acres got done. I can just go in rested knowing we got this done today.”

