Women of Worth and Wisdom donates 500 pairs of shoes to Union Mission

By Anna Stansfield
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds of shoes will be available to those in need in the community thanks to one local nonprofit.

“We thought, maybe we’ll get like 10 shoes and somehow we just ended up with 500, So, I’m excited,” Raven Pridgen said.

Raven Pridgen is the Founder and President of Women of Worth and Wisdom.

“We promote sisterhood and empowerment of women.”

In honor of the non-profit’s fourth anniversary, Pridgen says she wanted to do something to give back to the community.

“Because it’s domestic violence awareness month, we took this time to do a shoe drive.”

Pridgen says she felt shoes were the perfect item to collect.

“We just used it as just telling, you know, giving the person the option to just walk away.”

Something that hits close to home for her.

“I’ve been a victim of verbal and physical abuse so just, you know, showing others that it’s okay to walk away.”

And all of the shoes that were collected were given to Union Mission.

“I feel excited, I feel, just heartfelt, giving back to others.”

Pridgen says she’s already looking forward to making this even bigger next year.

