3rd annual Savannah Garden Tours heading to Isle of Hope Saturday

By Kyle Jordan
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The third annual Savannah Garden Tours is heading to Isle of Hope on Saturday, Oct. 14. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. guests will be able to tour the gardens at 11 homes, including six on Bluff Dr.

The tours are co-hosted by the Wymberly and Parkersburg Garden Clubs.

Tickets are $20 and available on the event Facebook page or in person at Hester and Zipperer Nursery on Skidaway Rd. on Saturday.

Tours start at St. Thomas Episcopal Church on St. Thomas Ave. You will get a wristband and map and tour on your own.

In addition to the garden tours, guest speakers will be giving 15-minute presentations at the top of each hour on a variety of topics such as garden wildlife, perennials, camellias, and exotic orchids.

The tours also benefit two non-profits: Renegade Paws Rescue and Arts Southeast. Adoptable pets will be on site at the church and artists will be at each house on the tour. The SCAD Bee Sharps will also be performing.

For anyone unable to walk the tour, a volunteer golf cart brigade will be providing free rides during the day. These can be accessed at St. Thomas Church.

