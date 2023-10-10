4th annual Faith and Blue event held in Toombs County

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A nationwide community initiative called Faith and Blue has made its way to Toombs County.

After four years, organizers say, with each passing year, the turn out continues to get bigger and bigger.

This Monday night service served a different purpose. It served as a night to bridge the gap between the badge and those who they serve.

Unity was the theme while peace and understanding was the hope moving forward.

“We are coming together to seek the wisdom of the lord and also recognize the men and women that bravely serve our community.”

This was Toombs County’s fourth year of Faith and Blue, a community initiative to get law enforcement officers, residents, and city officials to come together for a night of worship.

“Bring that community together, to build the relationships, have a rapport with the people we serve. And make the community stronger.”

Lyons Police Chief Wesley Walker says it’s important to create those connections outside of law-enforcement interactions.

“We encourage the officers to go out and have those conversations outside of a law enforcement function, and Saints and blue kind of helps pay that way.”

Here, in this moment, the community of Toombs County joined hands, in unity.

“We all need somebody to lean on.”

Chief Wesley says he hopes that as the years continue, this event will continue to grow.

