Bryan Co. Children’s Fund Empty Stocking Program accepting applications

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Halloween hasn’t happened yet but many are already preparing for Christmas.

This is a program that folks here at Bryan County Family Connection helps around 600 children every year.

It’s the Bryan County Children’s Fund Empty Stocking Program and they’re already starting to take applications from those in need. Organizers say they get many applications from the school system and local churches, but families can apply as well.

To apply, you must live in Bryan County and meet the income guidelines.

If you qualify, Bryan County Family Connection will help provide you with gifts for your children, like they have for many years now.

“I love the families and children of Bryan County and so whatever we can do to help make their lives better is what we’re going to do and is what I’m going to do. And so whatever it takes to make sure that we help these children at Christmas. If that means shopping, you know, at Walmart at 10, 11 o’clock at night, that’s what we do,” said Wendy Futch, executive director at Bryan County Family Connection.

Futch says she’s already looking forward to seeing everyone’s wish lists after the applications are in.

You have until November 17th to apply and if you’re think you would qualify for help, you can apply here.

