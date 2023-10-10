Cool morning, rain chances increase Wednesday PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s not quite as cool this morning, but still probably worth grabbing a light jacket!

Inland communities will drop into the mid to upper 40s, but lows will be in the lower 50s in and around Savannah. Highs return to the lower 80s under mostly sunny skies. There will also be a southwesterly breeze of 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Wednesday is our transition day into wetter weather. The morning will be dry but warmer, with lows close to 60 degrees. Afternoon highs will be near 80 degrees. The chance of rain will be increasing during the evening, especially south of I-16 and near the Altamaha River. Wednesday looks drier for the Lowcountry.

Thursday looks very damp as a low-pressure system passes to our south over northern Florida. This system will bring in moisture in from the Gulf of Mexico and hold highs in the low to mid 70s. More rain is likely on Friday, but the coverage won’t be as high as Thursday. 1-2 inches of rain are likely during the end of the week.

A cold front then moves in on Saturday. This could bring in another chance of showers, but Sunday looks completely dry! Highs will be in the lower 80s on Saturday and mid 70s on Sunday.

Tropical Update:

There is a 20% chance for the area in the Gulf of Mexico to develop into a tropical depression this week, but that is unlikely. This system is the same one that will increase our rain chances during the second half of the week as it gets wrapped up in a frontal system.

There is an 80% chance for the area of low pressure off the western coast of Africa to become a tropical depression this week, but it looks like it will remain over water.

