Everything you need to know about registering to vote in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Next month, voters will decide on elections that will directly impact local communities.

Tuesday is the last day to register to vote in Georgia ahead of the Nov. 7 municipal elections. Everything from mayor to city council to school board seats are on the line. Here’s everything you need to know before Election Day.

How can I register to vote?

The last day to register to vote is Oct. 10. You can register by clicking here.

How soon can I cast my ballot after registering to vote?

Early voting begins on Oct. 16. Election Day is Nov. 7. Any runoffs will happen on Dec. 5.

Where can I see a sample ballot?

You will need to sign in to the My Voter Page portal to access a county-specific sample ballot. You can also contact your local elections office.

Does my party affiliation matter?

Georgia voters do not select a political party affiliation when they register to vote. You can choose a Democratic or Republican primary ballot, or you can choose a non-partisan ballot.

No matter what ballot you choose, you will not be formally affiliated with that party, and everyone will use the same ballot during the general election.

Where should I go to vote?

You can cast your ballot as soon as Oct. 16. To check where your nearest early voting location is, click here and enter your First Initial, Last Name, County and Date of Birth. You can also check by visiting your county’s page below.

Athens-Clarke County

Banks County

Bartow County

Barrow County

Butts County

Carroll County

Catoosa County

Cherokee County

Clayton County

Cobb County

Coweta County

Dade County

Dawson County

DeKalb County

Douglas County

Fayette County

Fannin County

Floyd County

Forsyth County

Fulton County

Gilmer County

Gordon County

Greene County

Gwinnett County

Habersham County

Hall County

Heard County

Henry County

Lamar County

Jackson County

Monroe County

Morgan County

Murray County

Newton County

Oconee County

Oglethorpe County

Paulding County

Putnam County

Rockdale County

Spalding County

Troup County

Walker County

Walton County

Whitfield County

Union County

How do I vote by absentee ballot?

People who are registered to vote in Georgia can request an absentee ballot by mail. Residents do not need an excuse to request an absentee ballot, which must reach their local County Board of Registrar’s Office by the time polls close on Election Day. Click here for more information.

Every county will have at least one dropbox for absentee ballots. Your absentee ballot can be tracked through the Secretary of State’s My Voter Page or Georgia Ballot Trax.

What if I have a problem with registering to vote?

If you encounter a problem, please contact your County Board of Registrar’s Office or the Georgia Secretary of State. Call the Secretary of State at 404-656-2871 (in metro Atlanta) or 877-725-9797 (elsewhere in Georgia) to report an issue. You can also submit a complaint online to the Secretary of State Elections Division.

For more information, visit the Fulton Elections website here or download.

