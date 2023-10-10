Georgia Ports Authority donates 20 infant CPR kits to Children’s Hospital of Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Ports Authority re-emphasized their dedication to the health of Savannah with a donation of infant CPR Kits.

The donation happened at Children’s Hospital of Savannah Tuesday.

20 kits were donated, all to help teach the proper CPR tactics for infants. The hospital says the kits will allow them to educate new parents and other care-givers.

Jamie Mccurry, from Georgia Ports shared how these kits can be a comfort to new parents.

“Any new parent that’s taking a child home for the first time, is a little in awe and a little in shock and is not quite sure what they’ve gotten themselves in to or how to take care of them. And in particular if you’re taking a child home from the ICU, where there may be an increased level of risk- to have a CPR kit that gives yourself a little more comfort that you can take care of your child as you take them home for the first time, and take them home- at many times, quite a distance from the hospital.”

The hospital hopes sending kits home with families can help spread that education to other family members.

The kits add to the the education these families receive at the hospital, and allow them to continue to practice those skills.

