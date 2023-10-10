Sky Cams
Hilton Head Island annual arts and culture celebration underway

By Tyler Manion
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The town of Hilton Head’s annual arts and culture celebration kicks off Tuesday at Shelter Cove Community Park. It’s Crescendo.

“The arts council of Hilton Head started this event several years ago to really highlight the depth and breadth of our cultural organizations here on the island,” Natalie Harvey said.

Like in years past the kickoff event will be filled with vendors and live performances, as the town celebrates the things that make its residents different by bringing them all together.

“The great thing about the Crescendo event is that so many of our organizations are working together to put a really great calendar together and so many collaborations have come from this as well.”

Just like it always is, the finale event for Crescendo will be the town’s annual lantern parade which this year is set to be on Nov. 18. Again though, that kickoff event is Tuesday night at 4:30 p.m. in Shelter Cove Community Park.

