Israel attack hits close to home for members of Savannah community

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Hamas terrorist attack in Israel has left hundreds dead and led to retaliation attacks by Israel.

People all over the world are watching, some because they have loved ones there. Like people across the world, many Jewish people in our local community have family members and friends that live in the region.

WTOC was able to speak with some of them over at Congregation Mickve Israel. What is usually an upbeat place to be, seemed very solemn and sad, as people tried to go on about their days, not knowing the fate of family and friends.

“I did put a call into him and he hasn’t called me back yet. She’s got grandchildren, children, and the entire family is there,” said Gail Kaplan Snell with Congregation Mickve Israel.

Snell is referring to family friends she says she’s been trying to reach since news broke of the Hamas terrorist attacks over the weekend.

Her story is similar to many people’s in the Congregation, and even similar to those who are visitors.

Atad Bronstein, visiting the Congregation with his parents who are visiting from their home: Israel.

“The fact that they’re here is making me feel more relaxed. It’s at least two people that I don’t need to be concerned of,” Bronstein said.

The same can’t be said for the rest of his family. Bronstein’s nephew has been drafted to the Israeli Defense Force.

“Our biggest concern is just for them to come back safe. That’s kind of the main thing,” Bronstein said.

While the world watches the situation unfold- cries for peace and understanding are growing- as fear does as well.

“I’m working in the temple and already we’ve had someone afraid to buy an item that said ‘Mickve Israel’ on it thinking they would be an open target for someone because they were Jewish. And that’s scary to,” Snell said.

“I just hope that eventually there will be some sort of peace in the region and we can hopefully get back to normal,” Bronstein said.

As of Tuesday morning, reports from the Gaza Strip show that over 1,600 people have been killed in the Hamas terrorist attacks and Israel’s retaliation over the last several days, with no signs of the conflict slowing down.

The Israel/Palestine region has been tense for decades, if not centuries, but in recent years, those tensions have escalated dramatically.

Now, Israel has been attacked by Hamas, one of two major political factions in Palestine. The United States and other countries designates it as a terrorist organization, while Hamas claims to be a freedom-fighting movement with the goal of reclaiming parts of Israel.

WTOC spoke with Rabbi Rober Haas of Savannah’s Congregation Mickve Israel, that says watching this all unfold has been very difficult for the Jewish community who’s right to exist, some feel, is constantly in question.

“It’s traumatic. It’s difficult because Hamas really doesn’t care who they harm. In fact, they prefer harming citizens. They prefer harming women and children. It makes the news. It instills fear,” Rabbi Haas said.

That fear, felt all over the world. Israel’s retaliation to Hamas has been swift and heavy, with climbing casualties on both sides of the fight.

“There’s regular folk in there that pay the price for it. They kidnap people and use their homes to shoot off rockets, so Israel, if they retaliate, they’re hitting homes, they’re hitting hospitals because that’s where they shoot from,” Rabbi Haas said.

He says he knows the retaliatory attacks will come under scrutiny in the coming days. The United Nations has already raised flags not just about the Hamas attack, but also Israel’s response.

Watching things unfold from afar is difficult for Jewish community members who not only are worried about family and friends, but feel scared and misunderstood.

One silver lining, Rabbi Haas says, is that at least in the Coastal Empire, he feels there is support for his community.

“When something like this happens, whether it’s here or somewhere else, we come together. And I think that’s what really demonstrates the solidarity that we have here. And it’s a really nice feeling to know we have so much support in this community,” Rabbi Haas said.

A solidarity rally is planned for Tuesday night at the Savannah Civic Center at 5:30 p.m. Local Jewish leaders as well as elected officials are expected to speak. A prayer vigil is also expected.

