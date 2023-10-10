Jamie Ertle’s Tuesday WX Forecast 10-10-2023

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some wispy cirrus are throughout the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. It’s a little thicker in some cities like Statesboro that hasn’t hit 80° as of 3pm; however more sunshine in Richmond Hill means 84°. Mix of sun and clouds for the rest of our Tuesday with 74° at 6:58pm sunset.

Overnight cirriform clouds will likely increase through the night, and that’ll prevent temps from getting as cool as recent nights.

Daybreak Wednesday 57° in Savannah, Islands 61°, and 55° for inland cities including Statesboro and Ridgeland and mostly cloudy. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 70s. Dry air will be in place during the morning, keeping it rain-free. But showers should start to overspread our area from the south during the afternoon. The main shower activity will be in the evening and overnight. Most cities should get at least an inch of rain overnight.

Daybreak Thursday starts wet especially for the I-95 to the coast with temperatures near 60 for morning lows. Clouds remain throughout the day, though the rain tapers off after lunchtime with highs in the low 70s. There should be some “dry time” Thursday afternoon but later in the evening, rain chances build again from south to north.

Friday: 65/78. A southern stream disturbance will be forming over the northeast Gulf of Mexico in the morning and overspreading the Southeast U.S. into the afternoon. More moisture will gain move over us.

A cold front will be moving in from the west and we’ll keep the chance of rain Saturday morning then clearing in the afternoon. I’m not confident whether the clouds will clear in time to see the “Ring of Fire” Solar Eclipse.

Stay Safe!

~JErtle

