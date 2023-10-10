Last day to register to vote in Georgia

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday is the last day for people living in Georgia to register to vote in the upcoming November election.

In-person registration closes at 5 p.m. and elections officials encourage everyone who hasn’t already to come out.

“It’s your right to vote, so everybody should take advantage of that. Come out and get your voice heard, your vote counted,” Bryan County Elections Supervisor Olivia Chapman said.

Chapman says the process is very simple.

“They just need to bring an ID with them, and they’ll just fill out the voter registration application and then we will put it in the system,” she said.

In terms of what’s on Bryan County’s ballot coming up.

“Municipal and SPLOST election. That’s a continuation of the current SPLOST,” Chapman said.

Right now, the county has about 36,000 people registered to vote. Chapman says registering now will allow you to vote not only in the upcoming November election, but the election in March as well.

“That’s the presidential preference primary. I think a lot of voters don’t know about that one or aren’t aware of that one and that one is all the candidates for president and that is the primary for them to narrow down who will go on the primary ballot,” Chapman said.

If you still need to register to vote, but can’t make it in-person by 5 p.m., you can still do so online until midnight.

Early voting opens on Monday, Oct. 16, in Bryan County.

They’ll have two locations open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Richmond Hill Recreation Complex and the J Dixie Harn Community Center in Pembroke.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.