Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Listening to America - Transgender Youth in Schools

By Peter Zampa and Arielle Hawkins
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Transgender policies in K-12 schools differ from school district to school district. How do you address names and pronouns? Will parents be notified if their kid is socially transitioning at school? In this week’s “Listening to America”, Peter Zampa speaks to two mothers in different parts of the country. One has a trans child. The other, says her child was questioning. Their views are very different.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Louisiana mother is speaking out after she says her child is facing backlash at school for...
Mother says her daughter is facing unreasonable backlash at school for dancing at a party
Shots fired near Alee Haunted House
Alee Haunted House evacuated after shots fired Saturday night
Source: WTOC
Pedestrian hit by car on GA-21 in Port Wentworth
Lucky's Market
Enson Market registered at former Lucky’s Market address
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash that ended with one person in...
GSP investigating motorcycle crash in Bryan Co.