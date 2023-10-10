Sky Cams
Mayor Van Johnson discusses protecting and uplifting Savannah’s Jewish communities

Savannah’s Jewish Communities(WTOC)
By Ryan Tisminezky
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Mayor Van Johnson spoke about protecting and uplifting Savannah’s Jewish communities.

In today’s press conference, Mayor Van Johnson spoke of honoring and protecting that make up the culture of Savannah.

“Whether they were born here or they chose here, they’re Savannahians, and Savannahians go hard for Savannahians,” Savannah Major Van Johnson said.

Mayor Johnson spoke of how Tuesday’s rally supporting Israel is an act that Savannah does for any group that is hurting.

“We did it, I remember, May 31st, 2020 when we had the demonstrations for George Floyd, we did it for Ukraine, and we’ll do it for our Jewish neighbors, they’re part of our family.”

Johnson met with Jewish leaders in the community and said that together, they came up with the rally to show support for each other.

“It was about first acknowledging their feelings, acknowledging how they feel, telling them of course that we’re supportive of them, then from there transitioning into their state of readiness, how we can be of help.

