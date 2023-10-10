Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

One of last Tulsa Race Massacre survivors dies

Hughes Van Ellis died Monday morning at the age of 102.
Hughes Van Ellis died Monday morning at the age of 102.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - One of the last three known survivors of the 1921 Tulsa, Race Massacre has died.

Hughes Van Ellis died Monday morning at the age of 102.

The World War II veteran died in Denver, where he lived for many years.

Ellis was a few months old when he and his sister Viola Fletcher were taken from Tulsa as their family fled from racial violence.

In June 1921, a white mob targeted Black residents and destroyed Tulsa’s Black Wall Street district.

Nearly 300 people were killed, and more than 1,000 homes were destroyed.

The last two remaining survivors are Ellis’ 109-year-old sister Fletcher and 108-year-old Lessie Benningfield Randle.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shots fired near Alee Haunted House
Alee Haunted House evacuated after shots fired Saturday night
A Louisiana mother is speaking out after she says her child is facing backlash at school for...
Mother says her daughter is facing unreasonable backlash at school for dancing at a party
Source: WTOC
Pedestrian hit by car on GA-21 in Port Wentworth
Lucky's Market
Enson Market registered at former Lucky’s Market address
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash that ended with one person in...
GSP investigating motorcycle crash in Bryan Co.

Latest News

Police and civilian volunteers are searching for a missing 3-year-old boy after he reportedly...
Search continues in Michigan for missing 3-year-old boy with special needs
FILE - Former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg appears during his...
Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial resuming with ex-CFO Allen Weisselberg on the witness stand
Israel at war
Israel attack hits close to home for members of Savannah community
CNN's Clarissa Ward had to take cover in the middle of reporting live due to rocket strikes....
Journalist covering Israel seen taking cover during rocket strikes