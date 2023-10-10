Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Ribbon-cutting for new U.S. Coast Guard facility on Tybee Island

Ribbon-cutting for new U.S. Coast Guard facility on Tybee Island
Ribbon-cutting for new U.S. Coast Guard facility on Tybee Island(WTOC)
By Camille Syed
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - A nearly $35 million dollar investment at the U.S. Coast Guard Tybee Station is now officially open.

Crews from here and around the nation are celebrating the Coast Guard’s new facility with a ribbon cutting.

It’s been a long road from from this...

“Station Tybee was severely damaged in Hurricane Matthew.”

to a celebration for a new 26 thousand square foot facility.

“The equipment, the space, the availability, all helps us respond better to our area.”

From this fitness room and a new training room which seems to be everyone’s favorite place. An officer says they’re happy to have this facility so they can better benefit the community.

When Hurricane Matthew hit in 2016, it tore pieces of the building’s second floor. First Class Officer Benjamin Lassen says he and crews had to live in trailers.

“It was really tough you know.”

Now not only have improved engineering rooms, they can all be in one space.

“It keeps us all close. The tighter we can work together, that allows more room to practice and train and work on working with each other instead of being spaced out,” said Benjamin Lassen, First Class Boatswain Mate, USCG.

And because of that new space, Master Chief Eric Risner says they can be more prepared to respond to rescues and welcome other first responding agencies.

“For instance if we have an emergency on Tybee, we can stage more things here as well so it helps the community out,” said Risner.

And while folks are celebrating now, Chief Risner is looking back at all his crews have overcome with less to work with.

“We have had multiple law enforcement cases, hundreds of search and rescue cases and they found a way to get everything done above my expectations.”

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Louisiana mother is speaking out after she says her child is facing backlash at school for...
Mother says her daughter is facing unreasonable backlash at school for dancing at a party
Shots fired near Alee Haunted House
Alee Haunted House evacuated after shots fired Saturday night
Source: WTOC
Pedestrian hit by car on GA-21 in Port Wentworth
Lucky's Market
Enson Market registered at former Lucky’s Market address
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash that ended with one person in...
GSP investigating motorcycle crash in Bryan Co.

Latest News

Infant CPR Kits
Georgia Ports Authority donates 20 infant CPR kits to Children’s Hospital of Savannah
THE News at 5:30
Bryan Co. Children’s Fund Empty Stocking Program accepting applications
Highway 204 near Sadies Kitchen Road shut down in Bryan County
THE News at 4:30
Mayor Van Johnson discusses protecting and uplifting Savannah’s Jewish communities