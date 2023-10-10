Ribbon-cutting for new U.S. Coast Guard facility on Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - A nearly $35 million dollar investment at the U.S. Coast Guard Tybee Station is now officially open.

Crews from here and around the nation are celebrating the Coast Guard’s new facility with a ribbon cutting.

It’s been a long road from from this...

“Station Tybee was severely damaged in Hurricane Matthew.”

to a celebration for a new 26 thousand square foot facility.

“The equipment, the space, the availability, all helps us respond better to our area.”

From this fitness room and a new training room which seems to be everyone’s favorite place. An officer says they’re happy to have this facility so they can better benefit the community.

When Hurricane Matthew hit in 2016, it tore pieces of the building’s second floor. First Class Officer Benjamin Lassen says he and crews had to live in trailers.

“It was really tough you know.”

Now not only have improved engineering rooms, they can all be in one space.

“It keeps us all close. The tighter we can work together, that allows more room to practice and train and work on working with each other instead of being spaced out,” said Benjamin Lassen, First Class Boatswain Mate, USCG.

And because of that new space, Master Chief Eric Risner says they can be more prepared to respond to rescues and welcome other first responding agencies.

“For instance if we have an emergency on Tybee, we can stage more things here as well so it helps the community out,” said Risner.

And while folks are celebrating now, Chief Risner is looking back at all his crews have overcome with less to work with.

“We have had multiple law enforcement cases, hundreds of search and rescue cases and they found a way to get everything done above my expectations.”

