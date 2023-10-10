Savannah Ghost Pirates preparing to kick off their second season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Ghost Pirates are getting ready for their second season.

There are only ten days until the puck drops for the first regular season game of the Savannah Ghost Pirates’ second season, and they’re getting ready right now.

“We’re definitely going to be a tough team, a lot of skill. Very entertaining,” said Nolan Valleau, defenseman for Savannah Ghost Pirates.

Both players and coaching staff, sharing the same mindset, getting ready to play competitively from day one.

“Just being a real tough team to play against. Everyone has their own different interpretations of what that means, and these guys will create their own identity with that,” said Rick Bennett, head coach for Savannah Ghost Pirates.

The team, hoping that identity leads to more wins because last season, they finished last place in their conference. Despite their performance, the team had record-breaking ticket sales, selling out 33 of their 36 home games.

Savannah’s Mayor hopes that the team’s performance will go beyond seats filled.

“We’re excited about the Ghost Pirates coming back this year to get into the playoffs and win it all. I’ll give them one year, but they need to win it all this year,” said Savannah Mayor Van Johnson.

Players… hoping to give back to the fans with some w’s.

“The fan base down here is absolutely phenomenal, that’s one of the reasons why I signed down here. I’ve been in this league for a long time and the fan support the community gave in the first year wins or lose, didn’t matter, they were here cheering on the team, so we want to repay them with this year a lot of wins in the column, and have them be proud of something they can cheer for,” said Anthony Collins, forward for Savannah Ghost Pirates.

The team’s first game is next Friday at 7:30 p.m.

