SCAD SERVE partnering with Faith Equestrian Therapeutic Center to assist kids with disabilities

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - SCAD SERVE is partnering with Faith Equestrian Therapeutic Center, in Guyton, to create a site plan and new barn design to assist more kids and adults with disabilities.

This collaboration proves local communities near and far can come together to make impactful changes.

Joining Morning Break to discuss this special project are Sophia Elizabeth

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.