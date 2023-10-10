Sky Cams
Trial begins in Chatham Co. for man accused of murdering two people

Victor McMillar
Victor McMillar(Chatham County Sheriff's Office)
By Flynn Snyder
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The trial for a man accused of murdering two people and shooting another is now underway in Chatham County.

Victor McMillar faces 16 counts including murder, aggravated assault, and weapons charges.

He’s accused of shooting and killing Donte Chisolm near 61st and Montgomery Streets back in November 2018.

Prosecutors say McMillar also shot a woman during that incident.

McMillar is then charged with murdering Jamall Johnson two days later in a separate shooting.

Opening statements got underway Tuesday afternoon.

WTOC will update you as this trial continues.

