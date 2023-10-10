Sky Cams
Vigil held to remember lives lost in Israel
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:18 PM EDT
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Members of the Congregation Bnai Brith Jacob Synagogue came together in a night of prayer to remember the lives lost in Israel and to uplift those trying to get to safety.

“This was a congregational recital from the book of Psalms. We chose those particular Psalms in which King David poured out his heart to his creator to help save him when he was in great distress, being attacked by enemies and being surrounded by those who wanted his destruction,” said Rabi Avigdor Slatus.

Several Jewish organizations and the City of Savannah announced a rally in solidarity planned for 5:30 Wednesday night at the Civic Center on Oglethorpe Avenue.

