‘We’re very much concerned about them:’ Rally held in Savannah to show support for Israel

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As war continues in Israel, a rally is being held in the parking lot of the Savannah Civic Center.

This rally started in the last half hour as Savannahians come together to support one another.

The program of the rally started with speakers taking a podium.

A rabbi and co-director of Chabad of Savannah says they had a meeting with the mayor and police chief to formulate the plan for security at this event and the Savannah Police Department says they have increased patrols around Jewish places of worship.

That rabbi and other members of the Jewish community telling us how they feel and why a sense of community is important in times like this.

“Each and every one of us increasing in acts of goodness and kindness in whatever form it may take that is the greatest impact we can have on the evil that we’ve been seeing over the past few days,” Rabbi Zalman Refson said.

With that mindset Rabbi Zalman helped plan the rally, hoping to reach members of our community that are directly affected like Atad Bronstein.

“Our families of course we’re very much concerned about them. Luckily they are not close to that region, but now they are under missile attack from the Gaza strip,” Atad Bronstein said.

There’s worry for those they know, and for others hopes for those they don’t.

“That they can live in comfort and freedom and not worry about the next day. They must worry every single day bombings, shootings, whatever,” Gail Kaplan Snell said.

There’s obviously a lot of emotion around this rally, Mayor Van Johnson today saying he’s just wanting Savannahians to support each other, and Savannah Police Department hoping everyone can stay safe during gatherings.

