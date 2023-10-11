About 160 dogs rescued from hoarding situation on property in Bulloch County

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One of the largest dog hoarding situations our area rescues have ever seen, unfolded in the last 24 hours.

193 animals were found around a property in Bulloch County and animal control says about 160 of them were living inside the residence. They’re calling this an unsanitary hoarding situation, not an abusive one, and now all of the animals are being taken to shelters around our area.

“This is so many dogs... like I don’t think I’ve ever seen this many dogs in one place,” said Jennifer Taylor, director of Renegade Paws Rescue.

Multiple agencies, in various vehicles on scene working to move these animals.

”In here, we only have 12.”

In total, Renegade Paws Rescue says they’ve transported 71 of the 161 dogs that were on the property with other groups taking the rest.

“None of these dogs are abused in any way. They’re all fed and healthy for the most part. There’s just a lot of them.”

Bulloch County Animal Rescue says the homeowner needed medical attention earlier this week, and when first responders arrived they found the animals. The homeowner passed away soon after on Tuesday.

“These folks were in rescuing and fostering a long time ago, they did a great job at that time. It’s just gotten very overwhelming,” said Joey Sanders, supervisor for Bulloch County Animal Patrol.

He says the remaining family has been cooperative, but with some dogs covered in fecal matter... they understand the need to get these animals out. That’s where organizations like Renegade Paws come in, but now they need help as well.

“We’re looking for financial support as well as fosters because we can’t house all of these dogs at our shelter.”

To ensure these animals are ready for new homes, the work is just as intensive as the rescue.

“We’re going to be unloading we’re going to be vetting, we’re going to be giving shots, we’re going to be giving de-wormer, we’re going to be intaking all of these dogs to either get them into other rescues or taking them into shelter.”

The director says they’ll be doing all that work until midnight and then get back at it again in the morning.

Again, with what they’re calling the biggest rescue they’ve ever been a part of, there is still a lot more to be done. If you’re interested in fostering any of these dogs you can give Renegade Paws Rescue a call.

