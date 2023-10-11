Beaufort County treasurer files lawsuit against county

BEAUFORT, Sc. (WTOC) - Beaufort County Treasurer Maria Walls is suing the county because she says administration is stopping her from having the freedom to make important decisions for her office.

In the documents for the lawsuit, attorneys for Walls claim that in April, the county began interfering with the operations of the treasurer’s’ office. Walls says that administration has stopped her from making changes like increasing pay for employees.

The documents lists more than ten other claims of other actions from County Admins. WTOC reached out to the county, and they said they are aware of the lawsuit, and cannot comment on pending litigation.

Walls says she attempted to work things out with the county.

“Before now, I have never faced any sort of disagreement, opposition, or refusal by county administration. In fact, I had their support and complete cooperation. So this is definitely a deviation from Beaufort County’s standard practices and in my opinion, what state law dictates should occur,” said Walls.

WTOC will continue to follow this case as it moves forward.

