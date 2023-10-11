Dundee Cottages Project expected to be finished by fall 2024

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - They’re tiny homes that Savannah leaders hope will make a big difference in addressing homelessness.

After months of work city leaders say the infrastructure is set and the cottages are ready to be built.

Crews broke ground just under a year ago and city council gave Georgia Power approval to install electrical lines over the summer.

Now officials say the infrastructure work is done and the focus will now shift to building the 39 tiny homes and resident service building.

The goal according to the homeless authority is for the site to provide low barrier housing for those exiting homelessness in our area.

Project leaders say supply chain issues have delayed some construction but ultimately this site could help reduce the demand on emergency shelters.

“The cost burden for people experiencing homelessness, the cost burden to our community is extremely high. Once we are able to get people into housing, that cost burden comes down exponentially. So really, it should be our collective goal to increase housing opportunities and inventory for people exiting homelessness,” Jennifer Dulong said.

The Dundee Cottages will sit next to the Cove at Dundee which is a similar housing development for veterans experiencing homelessness.

The city has invested about three and a half million in SPLOST funds for the site and the homeless authority says they will now begin fundraising for the two point seven million dollars needed for cottage construction.

Project leaders hope to have the first residents moving in here by next fall.

