Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Ertle’s Wednesday WX Forecast 10-10-2023

By Jamie Ertle
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The rain is here for some and a lot more is on the way. Heavy downpours and possibly some street flooding make it a First Alert Weather Day on Thursday. Any of us could pick up one to two inches of rain overnight through Thursday with more on the way Friday.

Temperatures are warmer north of I-16 like in Beaufort and Sylvania reaching 78° but in Baxley, it’s 72 with sprinkles and lot of evaporational cooling. Rain will be increasing tonight from the southwest to the northeast. Flooding is not a big concern, but the usual locations in Savannah could have some standing water overnight through the morning commute - so be aware, especially if driving in the dark.

Daybreak Thursday will be wet with a morning low near 64°. The area of Low Pressure will be quickly moving off into the Atlantic and we’ll dry out from west to east with some dry time in the afternoon; highs near 70° with cloudy skies.

Another weaker Low will move in from the Gulf of Mexico Friday and showers will actually begin again Thursday night.

Friday: the timing of the rain is a little wonky. I’m leaning towards a not as wet morning commute vs a wetter evening commute, either way, expect rain and some isolated rumbles of thunder on Friday. Morning lows in the low 60s with afternoon highs near 75°.

Saturday: Cold front quickly moves through with a 30% chance of rain in the morning and dry in the afternoon. Still not confident the clouds will clear in time for us to see the partial Annular Eclipse or Ring of Fire. Make sure you have some protective eye wear if trying to watch it! Afternoon highs should be about 83°.

Sunday nice and refreshing with clear skies and lows in the low 50s and highs in the low 70s!

Forties return for Monday morning!

Stay safe!

~JErtle

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Louisiana mother is speaking out after she says her child is facing backlash at school for...
Mother says her daughter is facing unreasonable backlash at school for dancing at a party
Victor McMillar
Trial begins in Chatham Co. for man accused of murdering two people
Kaylee Timonet
Principal reinstates privileges for senior after punishment for dancing video; ‘too little, too late,’ mom says
1 person dead after shooting on Stemson Way in Port Wentworth
1 person dead after shooting on Stemson Way in Port Wentworth
Lucky's Market
Enson Market registered at former Lucky’s Market address

Latest News

First Alert Weather fall
Wetter weather moves in tonight!
Andrew's Wednesday Noon forecast 10.11
Andrew's Wednesday AM forecast 10.11
First Alert Weather fall
Warmer temperatures, wetter weather moving in on Wednesday