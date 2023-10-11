Ertle’s Wednesday WX Forecast 10-10-2023

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The rain is here for some and a lot more is on the way. Heavy downpours and possibly some street flooding make it a First Alert Weather Day on Thursday. Any of us could pick up one to two inches of rain overnight through Thursday with more on the way Friday.

Temperatures are warmer north of I-16 like in Beaufort and Sylvania reaching 78° but in Baxley, it’s 72 with sprinkles and lot of evaporational cooling. Rain will be increasing tonight from the southwest to the northeast. Flooding is not a big concern, but the usual locations in Savannah could have some standing water overnight through the morning commute - so be aware, especially if driving in the dark.

Daybreak Thursday will be wet with a morning low near 64°. The area of Low Pressure will be quickly moving off into the Atlantic and we’ll dry out from west to east with some dry time in the afternoon; highs near 70° with cloudy skies.

Another weaker Low will move in from the Gulf of Mexico Friday and showers will actually begin again Thursday night.

Friday: the timing of the rain is a little wonky. I’m leaning towards a not as wet morning commute vs a wetter evening commute, either way, expect rain and some isolated rumbles of thunder on Friday. Morning lows in the low 60s with afternoon highs near 75°.

Saturday: Cold front quickly moves through with a 30% chance of rain in the morning and dry in the afternoon. Still not confident the clouds will clear in time for us to see the partial Annular Eclipse or Ring of Fire. Make sure you have some protective eye wear if trying to watch it! Afternoon highs should be about 83°.

Sunday nice and refreshing with clear skies and lows in the low 50s and highs in the low 70s!

Forties return for Monday morning!

Stay safe!

~JErtle

