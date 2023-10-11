First responders honored at The 200 Club’s annual Valor Awards

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Most of us know the 200 Club of the Coastal Empire for its incredible work supporting the families of first responders who are killed in the line of duty.

The focus was on the men and women who still wear the uniform who have gone above and beyond in the line of duty. A large crowd joined in Tuesday night’s annual Valor Awards ceremony at the Savannah Convention Center.

The 200 Club presented awards to the Evans County Sheriff’s Deputies and Georgia State Troopers for stopping the threat of an armed kidnapper during a shootout. They also awarded Chatham Emergency Services/ EMS firefighters who risked their lives searching for victims of a boating accident.

“It’s a great reward I’m not even going to lie to you. The 200 Club is a really really big thing, I’m just honored to be apart of it. Kudos to my leadership at the Chatham County Sherriff’s office. I think the hero title goes to the people. EMS helped us out, fire helped us, other law enforcement. We’re all heroes together. We just try to do our job to the best of our abilities. Be able to help out, help the public and get the job done,” said Chatham Co. Deputy James Flowers.

