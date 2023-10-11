Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Georgia State Railroad Museum hosting Harry Potter-themed event Sunday

By Kyle Jordan
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This weekend, kids in our area will be able to climb aboard a train at Platform 9 and three-quarters and take a journey to a wizarding world without ever leaving Savannah.

The Georgia State Railroad Museum and Savannah Children’s Museum are hosting a Harry Potter-themed experience this weekend.

“Frogwarts” is Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Click here to buy tickets.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Louisiana mother is speaking out after she says her child is facing backlash at school for...
Mother says her daughter is facing unreasonable backlash at school for dancing at a party
Victor McMillar
Trial begins in Chatham Co. for man accused of murdering two people
Kaylee Timonet
Principal reinstates privileges for senior after punishment for dancing video; ‘too little, too late,’ mom says
Lucky's Market
Enson Market registered at former Lucky’s Market address
Israel at war
Israel attack hits close to home for members of Savannah community

Latest News

Savannah city leaders working to address homelessness in Savannah
Savannah city leaders working to address homelessness in Savannah
Savannah city leaders working to address homelessness in Savannah
Savannah city leaders working to address homelessness in Savannah
Highway 204 near Sadies Kitchen Road reopens in Bryan County
Johnny Hollman
APD officer fired after tasing deacon during traffic stop that led to his death