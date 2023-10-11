Georgia State Railroad Museum hosting Harry Potter-themed event Sunday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This weekend, kids in our area will be able to climb aboard a train at Platform 9 and three-quarters and take a journey to a wizarding world without ever leaving Savannah.

The Georgia State Railroad Museum and Savannah Children’s Museum are hosting a Harry Potter-themed experience this weekend.

“Frogwarts” is Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Click here to buy tickets.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.