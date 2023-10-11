‘He’s dedicated, that’s the one thing:’ 16-year-old starting college in January

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There are classes for accelerated learners those young students who complete work faster than and have to find new challenges at school.

But no special programs could keep one Savannah 16-year-old from finishing high school two years early.

And reaching goals ahead of time is something we’ve seen Darrell S. Bryant do before.

Since publishing his first book at the age of 11, Darrell S. Bryant has continued to write mostly his own ticket.

“I just stayed dedicated and committed to my studies. And that’s just caused me to be where I am now.

It’s also why he won’t be staying there much longer.

Just five years after finishing “The Flower Nerd’' as fifth grader, the St. John Academy sophomore will be leaving high school - graduating at 16 and starting college at the beginning of next year.

“It’s going to be pretty exciting, but I still feel a little nervous, because I’m still 16 and I still have a lot to learn and process.

So far, Darrell has been processing school work at an accelerated pace.

“Last year I got the Honor Roll Award, the Bravo Award, the Academic Reading Award and the Outstanding Student Award while also taking college-level courses online.

“He’s dedicated, that’s the one thing. When I’, trying to teach and mold other students into meeting deadlines, he’s coming up to my desk. He did it ... If he has to do research, he gets in there and finds everything he needs to make that paper go over the top ... he is that goal setter. He sets his mind to something he wants and plans out what it’s going to take for him to get it.

Darrell’s early-college plan took shape when he was placed in a senior-level literature course as a sophomore.

“It was suggested because he was a little bored and we had to do something. So, we gave him the class, and just like he was in the English class, he did everything that was required, met deadlines and made it happen.

He will study engineering in college, but Darrell already has goals beyond that. And like most everything he does, they are beyond his age.

“I see myself having a steady job that I love doing, having a stable income and being able to provide for my family and those who helped me get to where I am now.

