New YMCA facility to open in Guyton

By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GUYTON, Ga. (WTOC) - Guyton will soon have a new YMCA.

The building is expected to have a new gym and daycare center. The center will provide different services for all ages including pickle ball programs, fitness classes and more.

Wednesday, city leaders and the YMCA of Coastal Georgia made the big announcement.

The CEO says says the Y takes requests and waits until they are invited to join a community. He says the Guyton city manager picked up the phone and did just that.

“That’s how YMCA’s come into communities. We rarely try and find the sweet spots or do study’s like McDonald’s does and say we need to be here. We ask that the community invite us in. That way both parties have a buy in,” said Joel Smoker, the President and CEO of the YMCA of Coastal Georgia.

The new facility will be located on Central Boulevard.

