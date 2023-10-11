Savannah Chatham County School System hosts job fair

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Chatham County School System was looking to fill some vital roles across their district Wednesday.

They partnered with Work Source Georgia to host a job fair.

They are looking to hire school bus drives, campus police, custodial staff, mechanics, and school nutrition assistants.

It was held at the Chatham One Stop Center which they felt helped them meet potential applicants right where they’re at.

“Work Source is actually a facility that provides opportunities for applicants who are looking to apply with the computers right here on site. So, we can actually talk to the candidates here or if they haven’t already, they can submit applications.”

If you missed out on Wednesday’s Job Fair don’t worry you can still apply online.

They say you can apply to up to 10 different positions using just one application.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.