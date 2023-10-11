Savannah city leaders working to address homelessness in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’re expecting an announcement from the City of Savannah about a project in the works for more than a year.

City leaders have been working to address homelessness in Savannah and the Dundee Cottage project could help them do that.

The City first broke ground on the cottages last November, and they were originally expected to be completed this past summer.

No cottages have been built yet but we do know that water and sewer lines have been put in place, and that Savannah’s City Council has approved the installation of electric lines.

The project comes with a price tag of $6.5 million and will eventually provide housing for at least 86 people.

“Some of the homes have already been built, and then we have allocated money to build and put infrastructure in for the rest just before the vertical construction so I’ll just kind of leave it at that,” Mayor Van Johnson said.

