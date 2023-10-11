Savannah Classical Academy selected for new Georgia Department of Education program

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - During a time where many teachers are feeling burnt out, the Savannah Classical Academy is making sure their teachers have more support thanks to a state-led pilot program.

A new teacher evaluation program that focuses more on helping teachers grow, no matter if they’ve been doing this for 10 months or 10 years. It’s called GaLeads and there are several schools in our area participating but Savannah Classical Academy is the only charter school in Chatham County trying it out.

That’s according to Savannah Classical Academy’s CEO Barry Lollis who says administrators have been working with teachers as a team to get better every day.

He says state pilot program leaders have also been checking in to see how they can service teachers best. Lollis hoping the program is one day implemented in all schools because...

“Teachers are really involved in setting their goals and then administrators will look at those goals. It’s based on the growth of the teacher as well as the growth of students versus an end of the year mark,” Barry Lollis said.

Lollis says he and teachers at SCA like this evaluation system much better than the current one, which he mentioned focuses mostly on how students perform in their end of year testing. This new program making them eager for a change.

“They’re willing to try something new because none of us were pleased with the current evaluations system.”

Their goal is that teachers feel valued as they play a vital role in shaping our future.

