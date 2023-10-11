Savannah Historic District Board of Review approves details for new Ritz-Carlton hotel

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An upscale hotel could soon set up shop in Savannah.

The proposed location is in the middle of downtown.

Wednesday, the Savannah Historic District Board of Review approved details for a new hotel at the tallest building in Johnson Square just a block from Savannah City hall.

The Ritz-Carlton has their eye on the tallest building in the area at 2 East Bryan Street. It has 15 floors and right now it’s a business center.

They want to turn it into a 100 room hotel. And the 10 story building next door - they want to make it a residential building with about 20 living spaces.

At the historic district board meeting, architects told board members the want to add two more floors to the 10-story building.

The board approved this along a few conditions like wood entrance doors, different windows and height requirement for a new awning there.

The Ritz-Carlton here will have a rooftop pool deck.

Architect Jennifer McConney says maintain the historic feel of the buildings is a priority and all board members seemed to respect that goal.

“Our whole team, developers, architects, engineers are all really excited about this project and being able to get to restore the building,” said McConney.

“I’m also not a person that usually is in favor of yet another hotel or a bonus story or something like that, but I feel like in this instance, it’s completely appropriate,” said Ellie Isaacs, Chair of the Historic District Board of Review.

It does seem like the idea of a Ritz-Carlton hotel and living space has support. A representative of the Historic Savannah Foundation also showed support for it at this meeting.

One resident was concerned that the addition of two floors at the 10 story building would affect the skyline.

We’ll be sure to follow this as The Ritz-Carlton makes it way here.

