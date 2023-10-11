Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

South Carolina’s yearly school report cards released

By Ryan Tisminezky
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C (WTOC) - South Carolina’s yearly report cards that show how schools are performing have been released.

State Report Card Data showing school districts like Beaufort exceeding state averages, while others in the Lowcountry fall behind.

Let’s take a look at some of the standout numbers for each county.

Let’s start with Beaufort County, who had a High School Graduation rate of 87.2%, a slight increase from last year. While they went above state averages in a good chunk of categories, the district went above and beyond in High School English 70.1% of students met or exceeded grade-level expectations in High School English compared to state average of 64.4%.

There was a similar story with high school algebra, as they were at 46.2%, around 5% above state averages.

Jasper County was a different story, with a high school graduation rate of 67.9%, which is down nearly 18% from last year.

Their elementary and middle schools improved their scores compared to last year but remain below the state average, with 27.6% of them meeting or exceeding grade-level expectations for reading and writing, and 16.4% meeting for math. The state average for math was 40.9%

Over to Hampton County, their scores mostly remained below state averages, but some numbers stood out.

First of all, their graduation rate improved a few percentage points to 84.4%. One of their biggest shortcomings was high school algebra, which was around 19% below the state average. Another was elementary and middle school math, which was almost 10% below state average.

No matter their performance, all counties should be pleased to know the percentage of teachers returning to the classroom from last year went up across the board.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Louisiana mother is speaking out after she says her child is facing backlash at school for...
Mother says her daughter is facing unreasonable backlash at school for dancing at a party
Victor McMillar
Trial begins in Chatham Co. for man accused of murdering two people
Kaylee Timonet
Principal reinstates privileges for senior after punishment for dancing video; ‘too little, too late,’ mom says
1 person dead after shooting on Stemson Way in Port Wentworth
1 person dead after shooting on Stemson Way in Port Wentworth
Lucky's Market
Enson Market registered at former Lucky’s Market address

Latest News

Beaufort County treasurer files lawsuit against county
About 160 dogs rescued from hoarding situation on property in Bulloch County
Savannah Historic District Board of Review approves details for new Ritz-Carlton hotel
Beaufort County treasurer files lawsuit against county
About 160 dogs rescued from hoarding situation on property in Bulloch County