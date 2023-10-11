South Carolina’s yearly school report cards released

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C (WTOC) - South Carolina’s yearly report cards that show how schools are performing have been released.

State Report Card Data showing school districts like Beaufort exceeding state averages, while others in the Lowcountry fall behind.

Let’s take a look at some of the standout numbers for each county.

Let’s start with Beaufort County, who had a High School Graduation rate of 87.2%, a slight increase from last year. While they went above state averages in a good chunk of categories, the district went above and beyond in High School English 70.1% of students met or exceeded grade-level expectations in High School English compared to state average of 64.4%.

There was a similar story with high school algebra, as they were at 46.2%, around 5% above state averages.

Jasper County was a different story, with a high school graduation rate of 67.9%, which is down nearly 18% from last year.

Their elementary and middle schools improved their scores compared to last year but remain below the state average, with 27.6% of them meeting or exceeding grade-level expectations for reading and writing, and 16.4% meeting for math. The state average for math was 40.9%

Over to Hampton County, their scores mostly remained below state averages, but some numbers stood out.

First of all, their graduation rate improved a few percentage points to 84.4%. One of their biggest shortcomings was high school algebra, which was around 19% below the state average. Another was elementary and middle school math, which was almost 10% below state average.

No matter their performance, all counties should be pleased to know the percentage of teachers returning to the classroom from last year went up across the board.

