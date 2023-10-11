Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Taylor Swift set to conquer the box office with ‘The Eras Tour’

(Source: CNN, Taylor Swift, Universal Pictures, Parkwood Entertainment)
By David Daniel, CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Taylor Swift fans and theater owners are counting down to this weekend when the performer’s career-spanning concert arrives in movie theaters.

The singer’s late-August announcement that a film of her Eras Tour would hit theaters took everyone by surprise.

Box office analyst Paul Dergarabedian said fans immediately began buying advance tickets like it was a Taylor Swift tour.

“They had presales that were reported to be early on, within the first 24 hours, at about $29 million,” Dergarabedian said.

Several theater chains are reporting record pre-sales.

“Eras” isn’t the only major music tour headed to theaters.

“Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce,” chronicling the tour that drew $2.7 million fans figures to bring more to theaters when it opens Dec. 1.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Louisiana mother is speaking out after she says her child is facing backlash at school for...
Mother says her daughter is facing unreasonable backlash at school for dancing at a party
Victor McMillar
Trial begins in Chatham Co. for man accused of murdering two people
Kaylee Timonet
Principal reinstates privileges for senior after punishment for dancing video; ‘too little, too late,’ mom says
Lucky's Market
Enson Market registered at former Lucky’s Market address
Israel at war
Israel attack hits close to home for members of Savannah community

Latest News

Savannah city leaders working to address homelessness in Savannah
Savannah city leaders working to address homelessness in Savannah
FILE - President Joe Biden talks with reporters after delivering remarks on student loan debt...
LIVE: FTC proposes a ban on ‘junk fees’ and says hidden charges push up prices
Savannah city leaders working to address homelessness in Savannah
Savannah city leaders working to address homelessness in Savannah
Palestinians inspect the damage of destroyed building after Israeli airstrikes in Khan Younis,...
Israel urges residents in the north to shelter after ‘hostile aircraft’ enter from Lebanon