Top Teacher : Jeannette Coleman

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - She’s a long time teacher helping students get the building blocks for their education.

Meet Jeannette Coleman from Effingham County.

“I teach kindergarten, the best grade in elementary is she right, yeah.”

Jeannette Coleman has been in education for over 30 years, and loves teaching kindergarten at Guyton Elementary School.

“I love when they come to school. and I can see that they are excited. about learning and they are motivated. They are persistent to work hard each day, they bring me such joy.”

Coleman wants her students to know they are a family.

“The kids laugh when I say go help your brother, go show your sister. We are a family in this classroom, we are a family at Guyton Elementary School.”

and part of being that family is helping her students do the right thing.

“If they have integrity then they are doing the right thing, at all times. They are learning, they are reading, they’re writing, and they are doing what they are supposed to do, even when I am not watching. That is my word integrity.”

“She develops relationships with the kids, and really cares about them.”

“When they leave my classroom I want them to know that they were loved.”

“What do you think, Ms. Coleman is the best teacher. Yeah!!!”

Jeannette Coleman, this week’s WTOC Top Teacher.

