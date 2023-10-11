Warmer temperatures, wetter weather moving in on Wednesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Today is our transition day into wetter weather. The morning will be dry but warmer, with lows close to 60 degrees. Afternoon highs will be near 80 degrees. The chance of rain will increase during the evening, especially south of I-16 and near the Altamaha River. Wednesday looks drier for the Lowcountry during the daytime.

Widespread rain continues overnight into Thursday morning. This is because of the low-pressure system bringing in plenty of moisture, holding highs in the lower 70s Thursday afternoon. It will also be a bit breezy, with gusts of 20 to 25 miles per hour possible. After our wet morning, the afternoon is trending drier.

We’ll have another chance of rain Friday afternoon into the evening as a warm front lifts north. We could even see a few thunderstorms during this time with highs in the upper 70s. 1-2+ inches of rain are likely during the end of the week.

A few showers could linger into Saturday ahead of a cold front moving in during the evening. Highs will be in the lower 80s on Saturday and mid 70s on Sunday. Cooler air with sunshine will be around next week with highs in the upper 60s Monday and Tuesday

Tropical Update:

Tropical Depression 19 has formed in the eastern Atlantic. This system could become a tropical storm this evening.

There is an additional wave of showers moving off the west coast of Africa with a low chance of development over the next week.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.