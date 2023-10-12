Sky Cams
4 people displaced after structure fire on Mohawk Street

(WTOC (custom credit) | WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department responded to structure first on Mohawk Street at about 4:10 a.m. Thursday morning.

According to Savannah Fire, there was heavy smoke and flames at the scene.

No residents were injured but four people were displaced. The Red Cross is assisting them.

Savannah Fire says two apartment unites were damaged.

Fire investigators have determined the cause was a cooking fire.

