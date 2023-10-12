Blues, Brews, BBQ & Bourbon event happening Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Fall brings football season, festival season in Savannah and bourbon season.

And all of those will come together, along with beer, this weekend.

Smith Matthews is the chairman of this year’s “Blues Brews, BBQ and Bourbon.” He joined Morning Break with Robert Hale, of the Coastal Conservation Association Georgia with a look ahead to Saturday’s fundraising event at the Park at Eastern Warf.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.