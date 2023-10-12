Sky Cams
Blues, Brews, BBQ & Bourbon event happening Saturday

By Tim Guidera
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Fall brings football season, festival season in Savannah and bourbon season.

And all of those will come together, along with beer, this weekend.

Smith Matthews is the chairman of this year’s “Blues Brews, BBQ and Bourbon.” He joined Morning Break with Robert Hale, of the Coastal Conservation Association Georgia with a look ahead to Saturday’s fundraising event at the Park at Eastern Warf.

