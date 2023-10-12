Board meeting held to address former SCCPSS principal’s transition to different school

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A former Savannah-Chatham County school principal has several concerns about how the district handled her transition to another school.

In fact, board members had a hearing to get more details on the case and rule on how the situation was handled.

The defense for the former Butler Elementary School principal is trying to prove that her mandatory transition to another school as an administrator under assignment was a punishment which, according to her lawyers, is against state law.

According to the defense and school district attorney, this all started because there were about 21 ethics complaints filed against former Butler Elementary school teacher Dr. Latila Slay. Slay called them frivolous. School officials say some complaints involved her demeanor and favoritism towards some staff.

“The evidence that was revealed as it relates to favoritism in regards to how persons were treated lent itself to some of things that were found in the master schedule,” said Bernadette Ball Oliver, the deputy superintendent for the Savannah-Chatham County School System,

Dr. Slay was interim principal for a year and then became permanent principal in August 2022. These complaints were made up until December 2022.

Dr. Slay was then transferred to Brock Elementary in late January of this year. The defense is claiming this was a punishment even though a full investigation into all of these complaints was not finished.

An investigation wasn’t going to happen until Dr. Slay asked for one, according to her attorney.

“I felt that I worked really hard as a principal, as a first-year principal. Butler actually outperformed the school that I was going to, sent to to learn from. It was a small handful of people who were not happy. They were not,” said Dr. Slay.

The defense says that not only was she transferred but she wasn’t given any specific duties in her role at Brock. That was even highlighted in a report from an internal audit of Dr. Slay’s ethics complaint that Slay’s lawyer asked her to read.

“There is also no record of Dr. Slay being informed of her responsibilities upon moving back to Brock,” said Dr. Slay.

Several district leaders were called to the witness stand. They say she was moved to Brock so she could be mentored by the current principal there, constantly reiterating that their decision was not a punishment.

Towards the end of last school year she was not renewed as principal at Bulter. Instead, the school district offered her a teacher contract with a roughly $20,000 pay cut.

“It was just a move to help her to be a better leader. Whether she would return at Butler, I don’t know, but whether she would be a principal? Never a thought that she would not be a principal at that time,” said Ramon Ray with human resources at the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System.

Board members had a lot of questions about a lack of communication and the timing of all this.

Dr. Slay’s defense attorney is asking that she is reinstated as a principal, even if it is not at Butler Elementary. To be clear, Butler has an interim principal and there have not been any ethics complaints since they took over, according to district staff.

We’ll be sure to let you know what the board decides in this case.

