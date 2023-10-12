First Alert: Damp morning, cool dreary day ahead!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day:

It's a damp, cool morning! Give yourself extra time to get where you need to be today. pic.twitter.com/bnAhtD1ghJ — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) October 12, 2023

Thursday will really feel and look like fall! We will be damp, cool and dreary for most of the day. Rain has been around all night and will continue through the morning. Temperatures are only in the mid 60s this morning, many of us will struggle to reach the lower 70s this afternoon. It will also be a bit breezy, with gusts of 20 to 25 miles per hour possible. After our wet morning, the afternoon is trending drier with isolated showers still lingering.

Today is the day for fall-lovers to thrive! Cooler temperatures will be around all day with showers lasting through the morning. pic.twitter.com/iij4OcsXRQ — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) October 12, 2023

We’ll have another chance of rain Friday. Isolated showers will be around in the morning with a storm or two possible in the afternoon as a warm front lifts north. We could even see a few thunderstorms during this time with highs in the mid 70s. 1-2+ inches of rain are likely during the end of the week.

A few showers could linger into Saturday morning ahead of a cold front moving in during the evening. Highs will be in the lower 80s on Saturday and mid 70s on Sunday with sunshine returning. Cooler air with sunshine will be around next week with highs in the upper 60s Monday and Tuesday. Cooler air filters in through the beginning of the work week. Lows will be near 50 in Savannah Tuesday and Wednesday morning!

Tropical Update:

Tropical Depression Sean will continue drifting northwest into the Central Atlantic without any threat to land at this time.

There is an additional wave of showers moving off the west coast of Africa with a low chance of development over the next week.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.