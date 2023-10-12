Fort McAllister to host annual Candle Lantern Tour
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - A visit to Fort McAllister State Historic Site gives you a taste of what life was like for soldiers on the banks of the Ogeechee River in the 1800s.
But a tour this weekend sheds new light on that experience.
The tour is happening Saturday, October 14 starting at 6:40 p.m. The last tour will begin at 9:30 p.m. Each tour lasts 30 minutes.
The tour costs $25 per person. Children ages 2 and under are free.
Pre-registration is required for the tour. You must call the park office at 912-727-2339 to pre-register.
