Fort McAllister to host annual Candle Lantern Tour

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - A visit to Fort McAllister State Historic Site gives you a taste of what life was like for soldiers on the banks of the Ogeechee River in the 1800s.

But a tour this weekend sheds new light on that experience.

The tour is happening Saturday, October 14 starting at 6:40 p.m. The last tour will begin at 9:30 p.m. Each tour lasts 30 minutes.

The tour costs $25 per person. Children ages 2 and under are free.

Pre-registration is required for the tour. You must call the park office at 912-727-2339 to pre-register.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.