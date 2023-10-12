Georgia Ports going ‘all in’ to transform Port of Savannah into national gateway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Ports Authority President Griff Lynch gave his annual State of the Ports Address Thursday emphasizing the GPA must be “all in” in order to transform Georgia’s ports from a Southeast gateway to a national one.

“Our state’s most important economic engines,” Speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives, Jon Burns said of Georgia’s robust ports.

Growth was the focus Thursday at the 2023 Savannah State of the Ports address.

State and local politicians joined Georgia port leaders to tout the ports $1.9 billion investments to the terminals, rail system and the container yard terminals.

“Berth One is open now. We’ve built it for these bigger ships that I just described. Ocean Terminal is going to be the same.” said Georgia Port Authority President and CEO Griff Lynch. “We picked the three most important: the berth the rail the yard support.”

“We see this as an opportunity that will continue to move Georgia forward and every county in Georgia forward because this port affects every county in Georgia,” said Speaker Burns.

For the fiscal year 2023 the GPA says it handled 5.4 million shipping containers. The agency predicts 4% to 6% growth in the next few years.

“We know that the future is bright for savannah and Georgia Port Authority wants to be there right alongside our community to make sure we grow the same pace.” said Georgia Ports Chief Operating Officer Ed McCarthy.

But with more growth comes more cargo and bigger ships.

The GPA says it’s working with the Georgia Department of Transportation on a plan to raise the Talmadge Bridge to accommodate larger ships on the Savannah River.

“It is expected that this will begin this time next year and be completed by the end of 2026,″ touted Lynch.

The impact, they say, will boost business in Savannah.

“We have ships today that want to come here today—we don’t have to get to 22,000′s—that cannot fit under the bridge,” said Lynch. “We have had to turn that business away and tell our customers we can’t do it.”

But to maintain Georgia’s strategic status in the market, Lynch says the GPA must capitalize on three shifts happening in the shipping industry:

1. More people are moving to the Southeast

2. Manufacturing is exploding in the Southeast, especially in Georgia

3. Cargo is shifting away from China and into Southeast Asia and India

“Those are the things that will make us a national gateway,” said Lynch. “We have to stay all in and stay on track with our investments, and that’s what we’re communicating today.”

