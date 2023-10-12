Sky Cams
INTERVIEW: Mayor Van Johnson highlights platform for mayoral election

By Aria Janel
Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah residents will have the mayoral seat on their ballot this November.

WTOC reached out to all candidates reaching for mayor to do a sit-down interview, though some declined.

Mayor Van Johnson is running for mayor again. Other candidates include current At-Large Post 1 Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter and Tyrisha Davis.

Election Day is Nov. 7. Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 16.

For more information on ballots, polling locations, and more, head to the WTOC Elections Center.

