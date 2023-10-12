Local hero & family get keys to brand new fully adaptive smart home

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC first introduced you to Ryan Davis and his wife Asia back in November of last year.

Davis, an Army Ranger Veteran, lost three limbs while serving his country in Afghanistan but never lost his will to not only live but live with joy.

Around that time the Davis family was selected to have an accessible home built for them by the Gary Sinise Foundation.

Now five months later their new home is now complete, and we were there to help celebrate our local hero and his family Thursday.

“Oh my gosh….wow.” Davis reacts going while going into the new home, finding words were hard to come by.

“It’s really hard to put a word on an overwhelming positive experience,” said Davis.

This is the Davis family’s new house.

“It’s a house yes, but it’s more than that,” said Sarah Hollis of the Gary Sinise Foundation.

Because this house was made specifically for them.

“Being able to get up under the stove top, this is going to change the game right here,” Davis explains.

Every single detail of this home built with intentionality.

“Every house that we build, we want to make it a home for everybody,” said Michael Roberts of Michael Roberts Custom Homes, who helped build the Davis home.

From height of the counters, to the width of the halls, showering and bedtime all made easier for Ryan.

While there’s plenty to love about their new home.

For Ryan the greatest feature it provides is the opportunity to do again for his family what he did so bravely for his country….serve.

“To be in a place that provides equal balance in a house. This new home will provide me that area to really fill in this family and that’s really the most accessible thing you can give anybody is the opportunity to be the best for their family.”

As they celebrated with the community Thursday and prepare to make this house their home they do so as they always have, from the lowest lows to the highest highs, together.

“That has really been kind of the resiliency of our story, making it through together and being here today happy, somehow, through God and the community and Gary,” says Davis.

The Davis family home is the 87th home built by the Gary Sinise Foundation.

The adaptive smart home was presented to the family mortgage free

