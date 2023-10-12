Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Nearly half a million baby loveys, bibs voluntarily recalled

The loveys are used by babies and toddlers as a security blanket while the bibs are used to...
The loveys are used by babies and toddlers as a security blanket while the bibs are used to protect clothing during mealtime or from drool while teething.(FDA)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Nearly half a million baby sleepy loveys are being voluntarily recalled due to a potential choking hazard, according to the Federal Drug Administration.

The FDA stated in a press release the recall involves the Little Sleepies Sleepyhead Lovey and Bandana Bib.

The loveys are used by babies and toddlers as a security blanket while the bibs are used to protect clothing during mealtime or from drool while teething.

According to the FDA, the products are being recalled after the company received two reports of care instruction labels coming off posing a choking risk.

The loveys and bibs were sold online and at boutiques across the country from Feb. 2021 through Sept. 2023.

Anyone with the recalled products should remove the care instruction label to eliminate the potential hazard or return it to the company for a full refund.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 person dead after shooting on Stemson Way in Port Wentworth
1 person dead after shooting on Stemson Way in Port Wentworth
Victor McMillar
Trial begins in Chatham Co. for man accused of murdering two people
Kaylee Timonet
Principal reinstates privileges for senior after punishment for dancing video; ‘too little, too late,’ mom says
About 160 dogs rescued from hoarding situation on property in Bulloch County
Several eateries in the San Francisco area have adopted a new policy of charging a $50 cleanup...
Restaurants charging $50 cleaning fee for customers who vomit from bottomless mimosas

Latest News

Daryl Clemmons is accused of shooting a youth football coach in Sherman Park.
Parent accused of shooting youth football coach in front of team
FILE - Brian Harrington, right, and Chuck Beauchine pray with other mourners during the funeral...
25 years after Matthew Shepard’s death, LGBTQ+ activists say equal-rights progress is at risk
Palestinians search for survivors of Israeli aerial bombing on Jabaliya, near Gaza City,...
Blinken vows US support for Israel ahead of possible ground operation as strikes pound Gaza
Sit-down interview with Mayor Van Johnson